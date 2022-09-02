Friday, September 02, 2022
     
Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorists open fire at non-local labourer in Pulwama

The victim has been identified as Muneeb-ur-Rehman from West Bengal. The incident took place in Ugergund village.

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Edited By : Paras Bisht | Srinagar
Updated on: September 02, 2022 10:09 IST
Image Source : AP Policemen keep guard on top of an armored vehicle in Srinagar.

Highlights

  • Terrorists open fire at non-local labourer in J&K
  • The incident took place in Ugergund village, Pulwama
  • The victim has been identified as Muneeb-ur-Rehman from West Bengal

Jammu & Kashmir: Militants on Friday shot and injured a non-local in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. The victim has been identified as Muneeb-ur-Rehman from West Bengal. The incident took place in Ugergund village.

Terrorists fired upon one outside labourer Muneerul Islam S/O Abdul Karim R/O West Bengal at Ugergund Newa in Pulwama, police on Friday said. He has been shifted to district hospital Pulwama where his condition is stated to be stable. Area cordoned off, police sources added. 

 

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Police bursts terrorist hideout, recovers ammunition in Baramulla

A day earlir, the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Army's 52 Rashtriya Rifles busted a terrorist hideout in the Dudbug -TY Shah Forest area of Baramulla on Thursday. The joint forces had launched a Cordon and Search Operation in the area during which they recovered two boxes of ammunition. These included 1460 bullets of AK 47 and 1 cracked bag which were recovered from under a tree. 

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir: Two Jaish terrorists killed in Sopore encounter

