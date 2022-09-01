Thursday, September 01, 2022
     
Jammu & Kashmir: Two Jaish terrorists killed in Sopore encounter

The terrorists were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, a senior police officer said, adding that the duo was planning attacks on civilians.

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Written By : Paras Bisht | Srinagar
Published on: September 01, 2022 6:58 IST

Two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in the Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter broke out in the Bomai area of Sopore town Wednesday night after the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation, a police official said.

"Killed JeM terrorists were categorised & identified as Mohd Rafi of Sopore & Kaiser Ashraf of Pulwama. Terrorist Rafi was earlier booked under PSA twice. Both were involved in several terror crime cases. As per input they were planning to attack civilians in Sopore area," ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Two terrorists were gunned down by the security personnel in the operation. A civilian also sustained injuries in the exchange of fire. The terrorists were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed. The duo was planning attacks on civilians.

