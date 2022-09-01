Jammu and Kashmir: Police bursts terrorist hideout, recovers ammunition in Baramulla

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Officials said that all the incriminating materials have been seized and remain under police custody.

Jammu and Kashmir : The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Army's 52 Rashtriya Rifles busted a terrorist hideout in the Dudbug -TY Shah Forest area of Baramulla on Thursday.

The joint forces had launched a Cordon and Search Operation in the area during which they recovered two boxes of ammunition. These included 1460 bullets of AK 47 and 1 cracked bag which were recovered from under a tree.

"The timely recovery of huge ammunition has thwarted any possible untoward incident and has scuttled the nefarious plans of terrorist outfits to derail peace and harmony in the Kashmir Valley," said police officials.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of law while an investigation is underway.

