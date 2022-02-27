LeT Terrorist arrested in Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag district

Highlights
An active terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT was arrested by J&K Police in Anantnag district, officials said on Sunday.
Police said during that surprise checking, the movement of a suspicious person was noticed, and he was apprehended by the alert police party.
He has been identified as Shahid Thoker, resident of Nossipora Keegam, Shopian. Incriminating materials and a pistol were recovered from his possession.
"As per police records, the arrested terrorist is a categorised terrorist as he had recently joined the terror fold of proscribed terror outfit LeT," police said.
A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is in progress.
