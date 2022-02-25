Jammu & Kashmir: Two LeT terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jammu & Kashmir: Two LeT terrorist killed in Shopian encounter

At least two terrorists were gunned down in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

"02 terrorists killed. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on," Kashmir Zone Police informed.

Acting on specific input about the presence of terrorists in the Amshipora area of Shopian in south Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

"Encounter has started at Amshipora area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," informed Kashmir Zone Police.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces who retaliated, police officials said.

The exchange of fire is going on and further details were awaited, the official said.

