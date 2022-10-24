Major incident averted as joint forces detect and destroy IED in Jammu & Kashmir's Parimpora

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The suspicious bag that was found in the Parimpora area

Jammu and Kashmir: A joint team of the Army, Srinagar Police and CRPF detected and destroyed IED devices in Parimpora area, averting a major incident in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning. The devices were found in a suspicious bag, which when searched by the law enforcement authorities, were detected with urea and gas cylinders. They, however, were destroyed for security reasons.

Explosives found in Bandipora also destroyed

Soon after the incident, security was beefed up in the area. Earlier, on October 19, explosives were recovered from Kupwara district in Bandipora area. Security forces had recovered 18 kg IED in Ahstingo area of ​​Bandipora Road. The Bomb Disposal Squad was called in to destroy the IED. A major was also avrerted from the area. The terrorists had planted this IED explosives in the area so that soldiers passing through the area can be targetted. The promptness of the security forces, however, defeated the intentions of the terrorists and the IED was detected.

