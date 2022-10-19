Jammu and Kashmir: IED detected, defused in Kupwara district

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). J&K: IED detected, defused in Kupwara district.

Highlights Security forces detected IED in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday

A joint team of Army, police detected the IED planted by terrorists along the road at Udipora

They said the IED was destroyed by the bomb disposal squad without causing any damage

Kupwara news : The security forces detected an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (October 19), officials said.

A joint team of Indian Army and police detected the IED planted by terrorists along the road at Udipora in Handwara area of the district, the officials said.

They said the IED was destroyed by the bomb disposal squad without causing any damage.

Meanwhile, a Lashkar-e-Taiba "hybrid terrorist", who was arrested following the death of two labourers in a grenade blast in Shopian, has been killed in an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

"Based on the disclosure of arrested hybrid terrorist and in continuous raids by police and security forces, another contact has been established between terrorists and SFs at Nowgam, Shopian, in which hybrid terrorist Imran Bashir Ganaie (was) killed by firing of another terrorist," Kashmir Zone police said in a tweet on Wednesday.

It said incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were seized from the encounter site.

