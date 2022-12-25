Jammu and Kashmir: Huge quantity of arms and ammunition recovered in Uri

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/MANISH PRASAD The Army said that the intelligence inputs received from multiple intelligence agencies over a period of two weeks about infiltration attempts by terrorists.

The joint forces of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition from Hathlanga village in Baramulla's Uri on late Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

The police said that the on Saturday a joint search operation was launched at 6:15 am in the general area of Hathlanga Nala of Rustam Battalion, Rampur Brigade which lasted for about eight hours and concluded with the recovery of arms, ammunition and other war-like stores along the Line of Control.

The recovered arms and ammunition include 8 AK series rifles along with 24 magazines and 560 live rounds. Other than this 12 Chinese pistols along with 24 magazines and 244 live rounds were also recovered along with 9 Chinese hand grenades and 5 Pakistani hand grenades.

Interestingly, 81 balloons marked 'I Love Pakistan' with the Pakistani flag marked were recovered along with 5 gunny bags with Pakistani markings.

The Army said that the intelligence inputs received from multiple intelligence agencies over a period of two weeks about infiltration attempts by terrorists. The successful conduct of the operation depicts excellent synergy amongst security forces and various intelligence agencies working in the union territory of J&K.

