Jammu And Kashmir: Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist arrested from Baramulla

in a joint operation by police and the Indian Army on Monday, a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was arrested from Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorist was identified as Mohammad Ishaq Lone.

1 IED, 1 pistol, 1 pistol magazine, 18 pistol rounds, and 8 m electric wire recovered from his procession, said a police official.

A case was registered under UAPA Act, Explosive Substances Act & Arms Act and the probe is on, he added.

Recently on December 14, security forces detected and diffused an improvised explosive device (IED) in Baramulla district.

The IED was lying on the roadside near PDD office in this north Kashmir district, they said. A bomb disposal squad destroyed it without causing any kind of loss, officials added.

Baramulla district is one of the most sensitive districts of Jammu and Kashmir in terms of security.

Terrorism in J&K decreased by 168 per cent under Modi govt, says Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said that 'terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir decreased by 168 per cent' since the Modi government came to power and 'Left Wing Extremism incidents were down by over 265 per cent' since 2015. Underlining that the Modi government has a 'zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism,' Thakur said, "the government undertook decisive actions which yielded definitive results."

"Surgical strikes in 2016 were in response to the Uri attack. Balakot Air strikes in 2019 were in response to the Pulwama bombing, so all these decisive actions yielded definitive results," Thakur told reporters here. He said since 2014, violence due to insurgency has come down by 80 per cent, civilian deaths decreased by 89 per cent and 6,000 militants have surrendered. "Terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have reduced by 168 per cent under the Modi government and the conviction rate in terror financing cases is over 94 per cent," he said.

