Jammu and Kashmir: Arms and ammunition recovered from 'cave' in Uri sector

In a joint success for the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, a huge recovery of arms and ammunition was made from the border in the Hathlanga Sector of Uri in North Kashmir’s Baramulla. According to reports, Pakistani terrorists had allegedly made a cave and put 8 AK-series weapons and 112 pistols along with more grenades in it. The arms and ammunition have been seized.

Two days back, the joint team of police and army had arrested three militant associates of the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) outfit. They have been identified as Abdul Rouf Malik, Altaf Ahmad Payer, and Riyaz Ahmad Lone -- all three residents of Kralpora in Kupwara district. The trio had 1 AK-47 rifle, 2 AK Magazines, 119 AK Ammunition, 1 Pistol, 1 Pistol Magazine, 4 pistol rounds, 6 hand grenades, 1 IED, 2 detonators, 2 wire bundles and one water tank of approximately 100 litres capacity with them.

The trio also received cash amounting to rupees 6 lakh in June to procure arms and ammunition as well as materials for the construction of hideouts. The officials also recovered Rs 64,000 out of this 6 lakhs.

A few days back, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi had said the security agencies have also identified all the places where weapons are being dropped to ensure that terrorists, who are running short of arms, do not get hold of the weapons.

Lt Gen. Dwivedi said terrorists are present in Jammu and Kashmir but despite planning to carry out an operation, they are not able to strike due to a shortage of weapons.

He also added, around 300 terrorists are present in Jammu and Kashmir, while 160 others are waiting on the launch pads for an opportunity to sneak into this side from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan. Around 160 terrorists are present across the Line of Control -- 130 in north of Pir Panchal (Kashmir valley) and 30 in south of Pir Panchal, he added.

