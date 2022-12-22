Jammu & Kashmir: 5 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist associates arrested, arms and ammunition recovered in Kupwara

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist associates arrested in Kupwara

J&K news: In a fresh crackdown against the terror module in Jammu and Kashmir, the joint team of police and army on Thursday arrested three militant associates of the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) outfit. They have been identified as Abdul Rouf Malik, Altaf Ahmad Payer, and Riyaz Ahmad Lone -- all three residents of Kralpora in Kupwara district.

During the questioning, the trio also disclosed about two hideouts built for terrorists of the HM outfit on the instructions of a Pakistan-based terrorist handler Farooq Ahmad Pir aka Nadeem Usmani of Kakroosa Kupwara -- presently based in POK where some arms and ammunition have also been concealed. Later, the security officials unearthed both hideouts and recovered arms and ammunition.

Security officials recover arms and ammunition

The recovered items include 1 AK-47 rifle, 2 AK Magazines, 119 AK Ammunition, 1 Pistol, 1 Pistol Magazine, 4 pistol rounds, 6 hand grenades, 1 IED, 2 detonators, 2 wire bundles and one water tank of approximately 100 litres capacity.

The trio also received cash amounting to rupees 6 lakh in June to procure arms and ammunition as well as materials for the construction of hideouts. The officials also recovered Rs 64,000 out of this 6 lakhs.

Meanwhile, the joint team of security officials also arrested two more terrorist associates who were actively supporting the trio in their activities. They have been identified as Ab Majeed Beigh, a resident of Humhama Budgam and another one from Bandipora.

Associates were being handled by POK-based terrorist handler

According to reports, these associates were also being handled by one more terrorist handler Fayaz Geelani of Budgam -- presently based in POK. In addition to providing logistic support, arms and ammunition and other facilities for the commission of terrorist activities, the arrested group was also tasked to select targets for terrorists in the valley and also radicalize more youth to join the ranks.

Notably, a case under relevant sections of the UA(P) Act has been registered at the Kralpora police station and further investigation is underway.

