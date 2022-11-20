Jammu and Kashmir: 3 terrorists arrested in Srinagar, arms and ammunitions recovered

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces on Sunday arrested three hybrid terrorists from Sringar, police said.

The police also recovered arms and ammunition from their possession. The recovered items include three AK rifles, nine magazines and 200 other magazines, Jammu and Kashmir police informed.

Investigations are currently underway, police informed the press.

