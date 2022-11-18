Jammu And Kashmir: 3 jawans of 56 RR die due to avalanche in Machhil, Kupwara

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PIC Three jawans lost their lives

Jammu And Kashmir police official on Friday said in an unfortunate incident, 3 jawans of 56 RR achieved martyrdom in the line of duty in Machhil, Kupwara area when they came under an avalanche.

All the bodies have been retrieved, he added.

The avalanche struck at a link petrol of 12 Java which is heading to the forward location 1-2 km before Line of Control (LoC). According to reports, 2 avalanches took place at 2.30 am in the morning on Friday. One jawan died due to hypothermia and the other two succumbed to the avalanche trap.

Parts of Himalayan regions are prone to avalanches. A sudden strike of an avalanche does not give chance to escape that is why it is considered a deadly natural calamity.

In October, 27 mountaineers lost their lives as they were hit by a deadly avalanche in Uttarakhand.

According to the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM), a group of 29 mountaineers including 27 trainees and two instructors who were part of an advanced training course at the institute went missing when the avalanche struck at a height of 17,000 feet on October 4 while they were returning from the summit.

Latest India News