Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out at Cheki Dudoo area in Anantnag

Encounter in J&K: An encounter has started between militants and security forces at the Cheki Dudoo area of Bijbehara in the Anantnag district on Sunday. According to the Kashmir Zone Police, the security personnel including the Army are on the job.

This comes days after an encounter took place at Kapren area in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on November 11. At least two militants of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit were believed to be trapped in the area, out of which one was gunned down by the security forces.

According to reports, the slain militant was identified as 'Kamran Bhai' aka Hanees who was active in the Kulgam-Shopian area.

Later, SSP Shopian, Tanushare along with CO of 34 RR S K ROY along with CO of 178 Battalion held a joint press conference at Shopian.

SSP Tanushare said the killing of the JeM militant was one of the major successes of the security forces as he falls in the A++ category of militant and he was active in Shopian and the Kulgam Border from the last 7 to 8 months and his killing is a major success of security agency.

ALSO READ:

Latest India News