Image Source : PTI Jammu and Kashmir: Four militants killed in twin Anti Terror Operations in southern region

Encounter in J&K: At least four militants were killed in Twin Anti Terror Operations in the Southern region of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

As per the local Police, one militant was gunned down in Semthan village of Bijbihara in Anantnag district, whereas, the other three were killed in Awantipora.

While terming it a big success for the security forces, ADGP Kashmir claimed that one militant is a foreigner while others are said to be locals. However, the authorities are yet to ascertain their identities.

Meanwhile, in yet another successful operation, the police averted a major tragedy by recovering 10 Kg of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) from three hybrid militants in Srinagar city. Later, IEDs were diffused successfully and relevant FIRs under UAPA stands registered.

