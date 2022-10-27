J&K: Unidentified terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Kulgam, search operation underway

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE J&K: Unidentified terrorist killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam

Encounter in J&K: An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday evening. According to the Kashmir Zone Police, the encounter took place in the Kulgam district. They further stated that the search operation is still underway.

"An encounter took place at Asthan Marg in the general area of Kausarnag, Kulgam district in which one terrorist got killed. Search still going on. Further details shall follow (sic)," the Kashmir Zone Police wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, they said that a low-intensity blast took place at Aloosa in the Bandipora district while an Army vehicle was passing through the area. They further stated that reinforcement was reached soon after and that no casualty was reported.

Army soldier attains martyrdom in an anti-terror operation in the Baramulla

Meanwhile, in an anti-terror operation in the Baramulla district, an Army soldier was martyred and a local terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba arrested on Thursday. According to the local police, a search operation is underway to nab another terrorist who is a Pakistani national.

"Acting on specific information regarding the presence of terrorists in Wanseeran Taripora forest area in Sheeri area of Baramulla, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by police and security forces," a police spokesperson added.

In a similar incident of encounter, a local terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed in Moolu encounter on October 5. A day earlier to this, an encounter had broken out between security forces and terrorists in the Drach area of Shopian, informed the Kashmir Zone Police.

It is pertinent to mention here that there have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

On October 2, a local terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was neutralised by the police in a joint operation with security forces in the Baskuchan area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir.

The terrorist was identified as Naseer Ahmad Bhat of Nowpora Baskuchan, Shopian, according to ADGP Kashmir. Based on specific input generated by the Police regarding the presence of a terrorist in the village Baskuchan area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, Army (44R) and CRPF (178Bn) in the said area.

