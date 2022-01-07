Friday, January 07, 2022
     
  India achieves over 150 crore COVID vaccinations, 90% of our adult population vaccinated: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
  4. Puri's Jagannath temple closed till January 31 amid rising COVID cases

The temple will remain closed till January 31, as per the decision taken at the meeting of Chhatisa Nijog -- the apex body of the temple's servitors.

PTI Reported by: PTI
Puri Published on: January 07, 2022 21:25 IST
Image Source : PTI

The famed Jagannath temple in Odisha's Puri will remain closed from January 10 in view of the increasing COVID-19 cases, a senior official said on Friday. The temple will remain closed till January 31, as per the decision taken at the meeting of Chhatisa Nijog -- the apex body of the temple's servitors, he said.

The meeting was also attended by staff members of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and district officials.

"In view of the health interest of devotees and servitors, it has been decided to close the shrine from January 10 to January 31. The decision was unanimously taken at a meeting of Chhatisa Nijog," Puri's District Magistrate Samarth Verma told reporters.

The daily rituals at the 12th-century shrine will be carried out as per the tradition by select servitors and priests, he said.

The decision was taken a day after several temple administration staff members, and servitors tested positive for COVID-19. 

