West Bengal: Belur Math to remain closed for New Year

India TV News Desk
Kolkata Updated on: December 27, 2021 20:31 IST
  • Belur Math is situated in West Bengal's Kolkata
  • The temple on Monday informed that it will remain shut for New year.

The headquarters of the Ramakrishna Mission, Belur Math situated in West Bengal's Kolkata city will remain closed for New year 2022. The temple informed of the development, stating that it comes due to 'unavoidable reasons'.

“Due to unavoidable reasons, on 1 January 22 (Saturday), Belur Math premises will remain closed for devotees and visitors," the statement issued by the general secretary said.

Belur Math is open for the devotees and visitors from morning 8:00 am to 11:00 am and in the evening from 4:00 pm to 5:54 pm. It was re-opened for the devotees and visitors from August 18. 

Devotees and visitors are allowed with Covid protocols like wearing masks, thermal gun checking, using hand sanitisers, and maintaining social distance before entering the shrine.

