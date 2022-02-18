Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. India TV refreshes brand with new look on Rajat Sharma's birthday.

India TV, India's leading Hindi news channel, unveiled a new look on Friday (February 18, 2022). The refreshing new look of the channel was launched on India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma's birthday.

The new look of India TV is aimed at offering its viewers more visually pleasing experiences with a modern look keeping with changing times. Its refreshed animations and visuals will be aligned with the new and advanced global trends. The refreshed look will add to the viewers’ delight and experience.

At a time when there is an information overload across all the media platforms including digital, India TV has committed a more clutter-free experience to its viewers.

India TV's new look will be backed by a fresh and energetic approach corresponding to the channel's content which is the highest benchmark in TV journalism.

Last year, Rajat Sharma had donated Rs 64 lakh for the relief and resettlement of the people of Uttarakhand that witnessed massive devastation after a glacier burst in the Tapovan-Raini area in Chamoli triggered a flash flood in the Dhauliganga and Alaknanda river system.

In March 2020, Rajat Sharma had donated Rs 1 crore to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) to bolster the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Back in September 2018, then Union Health and Family Welfare minister JP Nadda inaugurated battery-operated bus service for patients and their attendants coming for treatment at the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. The free-of-cost bus service was launched as part of India TV's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. A total of 10 battery operated buses were later flagged off by Nadda, Rajat Sharma and India TV Managing Director Ritu Dhawan.

