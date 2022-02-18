Swami Ramdev holds special prayers for Rajat Sharma's long and healthy life on his birthday

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma

Yoga guru Swami Ramdev on Friday extended birthday greetings to India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma. Ramdev heaped praise on Rajat Sharma for his noteworthy contribution to the field of journalism, saying his journey in the last three decades is unparalleled. Ramdev also performed yagna, chanted Gayatri Mantra and Mahamrityunjay Mantra and prayed for Rajat Sharma's longevity and good health.

"Greetings to Rajat Sharma ji on his birthday. His contribution to the field of journalism, Rashtra dharma is remarkable," he said.

"I also congratulate India TV and its team for the new look on the occasion... 'shor kam, khabarein jyada'... many many congratulations," Ramdev said.

He said that Rajat Sharma's famous show Aap Ki Adalat, India's longest-running and by far the strongest running show on Indian television, has earned immense respect from the public and has touched the heart of every Indian.

"From Prime Ministers to Presidents, Ministers, celebrities... all have appeared on the show. Congratulations to him, he is like an elder brother...guardian," he said.

India TV, India's leading Hindi news channel, unveiled a new look on Friday (February 18, 2022), coinciding with the birthday of Rajat Sharma.

The new look of India TV is aimed at offering its viewers more visually pleasing experiences with a modern look keeping with changing times. Its refreshed animations and visuals will be aligned with the new and advanced global trends. The refreshed look will add to the viewers’ delight and experience.

Rajat Sharma is a recipient of Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in the country. The Government of India honoured him with the prestigious award in 2015 for his contributions through journalism.

