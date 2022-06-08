India achieves Guinness World Record for constructing 75 kms of longest piece of road in record time. See pics

Follow us on Image Source : @NITIN_GADKARI The Amravati to Akola section is the part of National Highway-53 and an important East-West corridor.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, announced India's entry to the Guinness World Record of constructing the longest piece of road 75 kms in record time of 105 hours and 33 minutes on NH-53.

Taking to Twitter, Nitin Gadkari said, "NHAI successfully completed a Guinness World Record by constructing 75 Km continuous bituminous concrete in single lane on the section of NH-53 between Amravati to Akola in a record time of 105 hours & 33 minutes."

#ConnectingIndia with Prosperity! Celebrating the rich legacy of our nation with #AzadiKaAmrutMahotsav, under the leadership of Prime Minister

@narendramodi Ji @NHAI_Official successfully completed a Guinness World Record (@GWR)," he tweeted.

Image Source : @NITIN_GADKARI Work on Amravati-Akola section was completed in record time of 105 Hours and 33 Minutes.

"This 75 Km single lane continuous Bituminous Concrete Road is equivalent to 37.5 Km of 2-Lane Paved shoulder road and the team of 800 @NHAI_Official employees..."

"...720 workers including a team of Independent Consultants were involved in the job that started on June 3, 2022 at 7:27 AM and was completed on June 7, 2022 at 5:00 pm."

"The work was completed in record time of 105 Hours and 33 Minutes. The Amravati to Akola section is the part of National Highway-53 and an important East-West corridor," he said.

"Passing through mineral-rich region of our country, the section connects major cities like Kolkata, Raipur, Nagpur, Akola, Dhule, Surat," the Union Minister said.

This record was previously achieved by Public Works Authority - ASHGHAL (Qatar) on 27th February, 2019. The road was part of the Al-Khor Expressway and it had taken 10 days to complete the task, he informed.

