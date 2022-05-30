Delhi to Dehradun, Haridwar, Jaipur in 2 hours, Chandigarh in 2.15 hours: Gadkari on upcoming expressways

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at India TV Samvaad.

India TV Samvaad: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday informed about the upcoming expressways in the country that will connect major Indian cities to the national capital. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

Speaking at India TV's Samvaad, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that in the coming times, people will be able to travel between Delhi to Dehradun in 2 hours, Delhi to Haridwar in 2 hours, Delhi to Jaipur also in 2 hours, Delhi to Chandigarh in 2.5 hours, Delhi to Amritsar in 4 hours, Delhi to Katra in 6 hours, Delhi to Srinagar in 8 hours, and Delhi to Mumbai in 12 hours among others.

Nitin Gadkari recalled his earlier promise when he told the people of Bihar, UP and to the citizens of the country that before 2024 ends, the Indian road infrastructure will be at par with that of the United States.

Further speaking at India TV's Samvaad, Gadkari mentioned about several other road and tunnel projects that are currently underway in the country like Kargil tunnel, Zoji La tunnel among others.

He also talked about upcoming technologies such as fibre glass steel that will be a replacement of the contemporary steel, Hydrogen-fuel powered vehicles, ethanol pumps.

The Union Minister said that in the coming times, the cost of EVs will be less in comparison to the petrol, diesel cars. The infrastructure work for the same is underway in the country.

