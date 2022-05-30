India TV Samvaad: Forget fastag, Nitin Gadkari says highway toll will soon be deducted using satellite system

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Speaking at the India TV Samvaad conclave, organised to mark eight years of the Modi government, Gadkari said technology is under the works for toll collection on highways that will use a satellite system.

India TV Samvaad: Fastag may soon be a thing of the past as Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari is planning to roll out completely new technology for toll tax collection.

Speaking at the India TV Samvaad conclave, organised to mark eight years of the Modi government, Gadkari said technology is under the works for toll collection on highways that will use a satellite system.

"Satellite would click the photo of your vehicle when you enter the expressway, it again clicks photo when you exit and money would be deducted automatically from your bank account. No one is required to stop for paying toll tax," Nitin Gadkari said.

Alternate fuel holds the key

Speaking on the future of transportation in the country, Gadkari said alternate fuel is the future and this will also help in fighting pollution.

"Cost of an electric car will be same as that of normal cars. By 2024, electric cars would be cheaper than normal cars," Gadkari said, adding," Indian automobile industry would be worth 15 lakh crore. We shall become the number one in automotive manufacturing industry".

