India TV Samvaad | What has happened till now is a trailer, real film will start now: Gadkari on development

Image Source : INDIA TV Nitin Gadkari spoke about the development done by the Narendra Modi government in the past 8 years at India TV Samvaad

Highlights Nitin Gadkari spoke at the India TV Samvaad on Monday, May 30

Gadkari spoke about a number of projects, including green expressways, that'll be done before 2024

The Union Minister mentioned that he has done business worth Rs 50 lakh crore in 8 years

India TV Samvaad: Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, said the development Narendra Modi government did in the past 8 years "is just a trailer and the real film (development) is yet to start".

The Minister said: "In the past 8 years, I have done work worth Rs 50 lakh crore but there's not been a single charge of corruption against me. A contractor never had to meet me to get some work done."

The leader added that if India's roads get better, the country will do better. The minister also spoke about a slew of new road projects, including a green expressway, which would be over before 2024.

India is a "rich nation with a poor population because of politics but still, we are heading towards being a superpower ". The leader mentioned that our fast advancement is due to "PM Narendra Modi's change in policies in different sectors, be it agriculture, infrastructure, and Railways".

"India is now a global leader now, only because of Modi," added Union Minister Gadkari.

The union minister mentioned that he believes that the people in the country definitely recognise the kind of work a government does. "This is why, I think the Narendra Modi government is appreciated the most," added the minister.

"I am not an engineer, but since the time I got Mumbai Pune expressway, I have learnt a lot. And if I can use that experience to get things moving, this is what matters," said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

