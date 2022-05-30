India TV Samvaad: Does PM Modi intervene with how ministers work? Nitin Gadkari answers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nitin Gadkari speaks on India TV Samvaad

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday spoke on Prime Minister's Narendra Modi way of working with his ministers. Speaking on the day-long conclave 'India TV Samvaad', Gadkari today said the prime minister never interferes with how his ministers are working unless any discrepancies come to the fore.

Citing his own example and responding to a question on if PM Narendra Modi keeps a grip and doesn't give a free hand to those working under him, Nitin Gadkari today said, "I have been working with him and never felt any interferences."

"If we are taking the correct decisions and are working with transparency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi supports us and never disrupts our working," the transport minister told India TV.

"The prime minister holds all the rights to stop those who are involved with wrong-doings, and he does so, but he always motivates us to make decisions for the welfare of the country," Nitin Gadkari said today.

On a question of if the prime minister also gives his feedback on the workings, Gadkari said, "I believe we should keep working the way we are told to."

