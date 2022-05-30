India TV Samvaad: India was a partial Muslim nation prior to 2014, says Sudhanshu Trivedi

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, INDIA TV BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi, Congress leader Salman Khurshid at India TV's Samvaad.

Prior to 2014, India was a partial Muslim nation and it was after 2014 that India started to become a truly secular nation, said BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi at India TV's Samvaad on Modi government completing 8 years in power.

Praising PM Modi's leadership during these 8 years, Sudhanshu Trivedi said when Modi speaks, every country listens to him carefully.

Speaking on India's consistent policy on Pakistan, Sudhanshu Trivedi said the government remained firm that terror and talks cannot go together.

Earlier, only Russia used to support India at the world stage in matters related to Pakistan and rest used to remain on Islamabad's side by large, but now by large, the entire world stands with India when it comes to Pakistan. This narrative has changed due to the leadership of PM Modi.

Responding to Sudhanshu Trivedi, former Union Law Minister Salman Khurshid said, "BJP should not bring Lord Ram into politics."

"BJP should let us know what's the issue with hijab. It should understand what Rahul Gandhi has been warning them about," Khurshid added.

"China has occupied our land, how can we say that we are happy. The Happiness index has dipped in the last 8 years," Salman Khurshid said.

