India TV Samvaad: Few Muslim leaders always take out victimhood card, says BJP's Sambit Patra

India TV Samvaad: The Bhartiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra Monday attacked the Muslim leaders for playing the victimhood card. Speaking at the India TV conclave Sambit Patra said "Few Muslim leaders always play victimhood cards. When Article 370 is scrapped, Yakub Menon is hanged, they say Muslims are living in fear." "Basically, they are not scared, they are playing the victimhood cards", Patra added.

He added that 80 crore people are getting food under PM Garib Kalyan, 12 crore toilets have been constructed, poor have got pucca homes. Poor people are getting health benefits under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. 90 crore people are received Covid vaccines. Triple talaq has been scrapped, Ram Mandir is now a reality... isn't this acche din? AIMIM leader and party's Delhi unit chief Kaleemul Hafeez countered the BJP spokesperson and said that the government has started a new programme 'khodo India'. He said this while referring to the ongoing controversy involving mosques in different parts of the country.

The AIMIM leader also said that the CAA and NRC are unconstitutional. He said that Home Minister says that CAA, NRC will be implemented. But why don't you implement that law that was enacted in 1991 (Places of Worship). BJP leader Sambit Patra responded to AIMIM leader's 'khodo India' jibe. He congratulated the Mughals for 'preserving temples in the basement'. Responding to AIMIM leader Kaleemul Hafeez's 'khodo India' jibe, Devkinandan Thakur said that Hindus respect Allah and you also have to respect our Ram and Krishna. Devkinandan Thakur hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for constructing the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, "We are proud of Ram, we are proud of our PM," he said.

