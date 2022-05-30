Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Modi govt 8 years: India TV to host day-long mega conclave 'Samvaad' today | LIVE Updates

India TV Samvaad LIVE Updates: The Modi government has completed 8 years in office. To mark the 8th anniversary, India TV is organising a mega conclave 'India TV Samvaad' in New Delhi today (May 30, 2022) where top central ministers, BJP leaders and those from opposition quarters will speak about the performance of the Modi government.

The day-long conclave will begin at 11 am with an opening remark by India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma. Soon after, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will be the first guest at the India TV Samvad. Thereafter, Maulana Madani, the head of the Muslim organization Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind, will speak at the conclave. Sant Morari Bapu will also speak at the mega gathering. BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra, narrator Devkinandan as well as Kalimul Hafeez and Athar Hussain Dehlvi will also participate and share their views at the conclave.

The second session of the conclave will begin at 3 pm with Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev. BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid will also be the guests at the conclave. Senior BJP leader and Maharashtra's former CM Devendra Fadnavis will also participate in the conclave.

The third and final session will begin at 6 pm with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari sharing his views on various issues. Thereafter, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will attend the mega conclave. The conclave will conclude with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh answering questions on the country's security and national issues.

