Monday, May 30, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • 1 militant killed in overnight encounter in J-K's Pulwama
  • Nepal Army physically locates plane crash site
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Modi govt 8 years: India TV to host day-long mega conclave 'Samvaad' today | LIVE Updates
Live now

Modi govt 8 years: India TV to host day-long mega conclave 'Samvaad' today | LIVE Updates

Modi govt 8 years: The BJP under Narendra Modi stormed to power in 2014 by securing a comfortable majority. The party won 282 seats while the Congress was decimated to just 44 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha. The saffron party retained power in 2019 by winning 303 seats.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 30, 2022 10:07 IST
Modi govt 8 years, India TV conclave, india tv Samvaad LIVE Updates
Image Source : INDIA TV

Modi govt 8 years: India TV to host day-long mega conclave 'Samvaad' today | LIVE Updates 

India TV Samvaad LIVE Updates: The Modi government has completed 8 years in office. To mark the 8th anniversary, India TV is organising a mega conclave 'India TV Samvaad' in New Delhi today (May 30, 2022) where top central ministers, BJP leaders and those from opposition quarters will speak about the performance of the Modi government.

The day-long conclave will begin at 11 am with an opening remark by India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma. Soon after, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will be the first guest at the India TV Samvad. Thereafter, Maulana Madani, the head of the Muslim organization Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind, will speak at the conclave. Sant Morari Bapu will also speak at the mega gathering. BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra, narrator Devkinandan as well as Kalimul Hafeez and Athar Hussain Dehlvi will also participate and share their views at the conclave.

The second session of the conclave will begin at 3 pm with Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev. BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid will also be the guests at the conclave. Senior BJP leader and Maharashtra's former CM Devendra Fadnavis will also participate in the conclave.

The third and final session will begin at 6 pm with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari sharing his views on various issues. Thereafter, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will attend the mega conclave. The conclave will conclude with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh answering questions on the country's security and national issues.

 

Latest India News

Live updates :India TV Samvaad LIVE Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 30, 2022 10:05 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    How PM Modi transformed India into a secured nation

    Since 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given top priority to strengthening the nation's security. India’s approach to national security under PM Modi has seen pre-emptive, proactive and graded responses. The country is now committed to safeguarding its territorial integrity. The prime minister has focussed on expanding India's domestic defence industry, and establishing a negative import list to curtail defence purchases from foreign suppliers. READ MORE

  • May 30, 2022 10:03 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Modi govt 8 years: How Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat made India self-reliant

    Initiatives such as “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” seek to increase India's self-sufficiency by promoting domestic industry. The government under PM Modi has pursued economic reform efforts. The government also continues to promote programmes such as “Make in India” launched in 2014 and “Self-reliant India” (Atmanirbhar Bharat – May 2020) that seek to increase India's self-sufficiency by promoting domestic industry and reducing reliance on foreign suppliers and imported goods. India has also proposed and promulgated several data localisation requirements.  FULL STORY 

Top News

Latest News