India TV Samvaad: Maulana Madani hails Adityanath's decision to stop grants to Madrasas

Maulana Madani, the head of the Muslim organization Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind, has seconded the Yogi Adityanth government's decision to stop grants to Madrasas in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking at India TV's Samvaad conclave on Monday to mark the 8th anniversary of the Modi government, he said that the government should construct schools and not run Madrasas or Gurukul.

"I support this. Why do Madrasas need funds from the government? Why should the government-run Madrasas?" he said. "If the government wants to uplift or help a community, it should construct schools," he said.

"If a community wants to run Madrasas or Gurukul, let the community run on their own," he said, adding that the government should also stop grants to the old Madrasas.

The UP government recently excluded new madrasas from the grant list. According to the official figures, there are more than 16,000 madrasas in the state of which 558 are being given grants by the state government. Around 20 lakh students are enrolled in the madrasas across the state.

On the Azaan controversy, he said that keeping the loudspeaker volume under control to check noise pollution is good. "What's wrong with this"?

"When the government enacts a law for all and implements it, that's okay. But targeting a specific community is wrong," he said.

Madani also shared his views on the ongoing controversy involving the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi. He said that the matter is sub-judice and it should be left to the court.

