India TV Samvaad: 'Rahul Gandhi unaware about Congress' history', says Arif Mohammad Khan

Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan braced the stage at India TV Samvaad, a conclave on the completion of eight years of PM Modi in power. Speaking to India TV anchor Saurav Sharma, Khan reacted to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remark where he termed India as a 'union of states'. Criticizing the leader's statement, Khan said, "If anyone says this... then that person needs to look at the history of Congress."

During an event entitled ‘India at 75’ at Corpus Christi College at the prestigious Cambridge University on Monday evening, Gandhi spoke on a broad range of subjects from Hindu nationalism, the Gandhi family’s role within the Congress party, and efforts to mobilize the people of the country as he fielded questions from a large Indian student base.

'Word Secularism was coined about 150 years ago'

Arif Mohammad Khan also shared his views on the opposition parties doing politics over the word 'secularism'. Khan said that the word secularism was coined about 150 years. But in India, it has been in practice and use since the Rig Veda era.

Asked about how the Congress plans to fight against the forces of “Hindu nationalism”, Rahul Gandhi had declared that he did not agree with the term itself. "There is nothing Hindu about it and actually there’s nothing nationalist about it. I think you’ll have to think of a new name for them but they’re certainly not Hindu. And, I have studied Hinduism in enough detail to tell you that there’s absolutely nothing Hindu about wanting to murder people and beat people up,” he said.

