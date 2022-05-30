India TV Samvaad: Triple talaq law reduced cases by 90%, says Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Triple talaq law reduced cases by 90%, says Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan

India TV Samvaad: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Monday complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government for enactment of the law against the instant divorce (Triple talaq) in the country. Khan heaped praises on the Modi government saying that cases of divorces in the Muslim community have dropped by 90 per cent since the Muslim Women (Protection Of Rights On Marriage) Act was enacted. "Making tripal talaq illegal is a landmark decision," said Khan

In 2019, the BJP-led NDA goverment at the Centre enacted a law making instant triple talaq a criminal offence. Under the law, the practice of instant divorce by Muslim men is punishable by jail term of up to three years.

Speaking at the India TV Samvaad as PM Modi-led Central government completed eight years in office, Kerala Governor said, "Triple talaq has been in practice since the 13th century in India. Many Islamic nations ended this social malpractice but it was prevalent in India." "Not just Muslim women were benefitted after the law against it was enacted but also many families were saved as there is a decline of 90% in cases of triple talaq since 2019," he added.

Article 370

Governor Khan also shared his views on the scrapping of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. He said that Article 370 promoted terrorism. "But now it has been removed, the issue has been settled for once and all… Now Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. "Kashmir was an integral part of India and will remain forever."

Law can never be made on the basis of religion in India

When asked about the opposition the Modi government faces, Khan said that "you can give facts... you can’t give understanding". If people don’t wish to understand, you can’t make a sectorial mindset to understand the changes being brought about for the betterment of the nation and minorities. He said law in India can never be made on the basis of religion. He said that according to the Constitution, religion is personal and there is the freedom to follow and propagate for the individual, not for the group. If it was for groups, then it would undermine the secular aspect of the constitution.

The Modi government has completed 8 years in office. To mark the 8th anniversary, India TV organised a mega conclave 'India TV Samvaad' in New Delhi on Monday (May 30, 2022) where top central ministers, BJP leaders and those from opposition quarters spoke about the performance of the Modi government.

