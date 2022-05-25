Modi govt 8 years: Modi wave shows no sign of slowing down as PM eyes a legacy greater than Nehru, Indira

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Modi wave shows no sign of slowing down as PM eyes a legacy greater than Nehru, Indira

Modi govt 8 years: Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to ride on a gigantic wave of public support from across the nation and his bandwagon shows no sign of slowing down. The Modi-led campaign has witnessed big mandate elections after elections ever since he came to the national scene in 2013 after being declared prime ministerial candidate by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Since then, he has truly emerged as a mass leader with a cult of personality.

A clear majority in Parliament after decades

After 30 years, PM Modi got a clear majority in the general election as Indira Gandhi did in 1971 elections after winning 352 seats out of 502. Now, with such majority since 2014, Modi has complete control over the ruling BJP.

Similarities between Indira Gandhi and PM Modi

Indira Gandhi enjoyed larger than life image. There was a common slogan in use “Indira is India, India is Indira”. Similarly, every public event that PM Modi attends, the chanting of “Modi, Modi’ is witnessed and he too enjoys a larger-than-life image. The Iron Lady received an electoral boost with the victory over Pakistan that led to the creation of Bangladesh in 1971. PM Modi too received substantial electoral victory in the second term after action against Pakistan and limited military action in 2019. Like the former prime minister Indira Gandhi's regime, sitting MLAs and MPs don’t know whether Modi and Shah will give them tickets again. In 2014, BJP won 282 seats with just 31 percent of the vote, while Indira Gandhi won 41 percent to get the same number of seats in 1967.

Art of global connectivity like Jawaharlal Nehru

PM Modi has the charisma and global appeal to rise beyond the international stature of Jawaharlal Nehru and that is quite evident during his foreign visits. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has established a special bond with the Indian diaspora. During all his visits outside India, he has often broken protocol to interact closely with the Indian community. He has mastered the art of personal connect with the diaspora. Modi also has an easy familiarity with other heads of state and government. His signature bear hug is now world-famous.

Most popular leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained the most popular global leader with an approval rating of 71%, according to a survey undertaken by US consulting firm Morning Consult. He was followed by Mexico's Andrés Manuel López Obrador (66%), Italy's Mario Draghi (60%) and Japan's Fumio Kishida (48% ), according to global consulting firm Morning Consult. Modi had the lowest disapproval ratings among all the leaders tracked at 21%.

No national leader to challenge PM Modi

At present, there is no national-level opposition leader to challenge Modi. There is nothing new about a regional leader winning a handsome victory on home turf and aspiring to be the next prime minister but none in the opposition can hold a candle to Modi.

Modi wave shows no signs of waning after two consecutive Lok Sabha and assembly election victories. He is expected to surpass Indira Gandhi as a mass leader and in national appeal, and could eventually rise beyond the international stature of Jawaharlal Nehru.

Latest India News