Modi govt 8 years: Here's how PM Modi transformed India into a secured nation | Deets Inside

Modi govt 8 years: how PM Modi transformed India into a secured nation

Modi govt 8 years: Since 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given top priority to strengthening the nation's security. India’s approach to national security under PM Modi has seen pre-emptive, proactive and graded responses. The country is now committed to safeguarding its territorial integrity. The prime minister has focussed on expanding India's domestic defence industry, and establishing a negative import list to curtail defence purchases from foreign suppliers.

India's military strength to deter outside threat

By next month, India intends to deploy the S-400 missile defence system that it has received from Russia to defend itself against threats from Pakistan and China. India started receiving the delivery of S-400 missile defence system from Russia in December last year. India’s military is seeking to procure advanced surveillance systems to strengthen its land and sea borders and boost its offensive and defensive cyber capabilities. India has a growing number of satellites in orbit, and it is expanding its use of space assets, likely pursuing offensive space capabilities.

The nation under the current establishment is also pursuing an extensive military modernisation effort encompassing air, ground, naval, and strategic nuclear forces with an emphasis on domestic defence production. India is taking steps to establish Integrated Theatre Commands that will improve its joint capability among its three military services.

PM Modi's leadership changed India's stance on cross-border attacks

After the 2016 Uri surgical strikes and 2019 Balakot air attack, India under the leadership of PM Modi became only the third nation in the world after the United States and Israel to carry out cross-border strikes. It was a clear message that India would not allow safe harbours for terrorists either in its own territory or outside.

No major terror attack since 2014

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted in September 2021 that terrorists were afraid of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre and there had been no major terrorist attack in the country since PM Modi assumed office in 2014. He credited the Prime Minister with adopting the policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism. Singh was in Gujarat to address the BJP’s State executive meeting. Although, the remarks provoked a sharp reaction from the Opposition to terror incidents in Jammu & Kashmir. According to the South Asia Terrorism Portal (SATP) for regions outside of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and the Northeast, in just four years between 2005-08, 663 Indians were killed in terror attacks; since 2014 till now, just four and since 2016, zero.

Cracking down on terror and terror financing

Anti-terror laws like Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act have been strengthened, NIA has been given more teeth. Terror financing has been squeezed through the creation of the Terror Funding and Fake Currency Cell in the NIA. On the external front, terror financing was consistently brought onto the agenda of the G20. Pakistan has been on the FATF grey list since 2018.

Signing of historic accords with northeast insurgents

Ever since the Modi government came to power, its focus in the Northeast is to ensure peace in the region. In 2021, the Centre signed a tripartite "Karbi Anglong Agreement" with a group of representatives of Karbi outfits. Karbi is a major ethnic community of Assam. In 2015, a major breakthrough in ensuring peace in North-East was achieved after the Narendra Modi government signed a peace accord with Naga insurgent group Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) - NSCN (IM). Incidents of Naxalism have also reduced in the country.

Counter terrorism in Kashmir

There was a time when stone-pelting after Friday's prayers had become a weekly affair. Almost, 3 years without Article 370, now stone pelting has become a thing of the past. The Criminal Investigation Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Police issued an order on July 31 2021 that denies security clearance for passports and other government services to those involved in stone-pelting or subversive activities. This was a death blow to stone-pelting activities in Kashmir. The government is observing a zero-tolerance policy towards terror incidents and their support system. This year, thirteen youths were arrested in a crackdown a day after azaadi slogans were raised inside the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, while two high school students were suspended for “religious sloganeering” in Jammu’s Bhaderwah.

Building infrastructure along the China border

The Indian side is making a lot of infrastructure efforts in the areas around the Pangong Lake and other forward locations along the Line of Actual Control in the Eastern Ladakh sector. Indian armoured regiments are also present in large numbers in Ladakh sector. The number of troops in the Ladakh sector have also been enhanced significantly to deter any misadventure by the Chinese military.

Muscular foreign policy

Under the leadership of PM Modi, India continues to implement a foreign policy aimed at demonstrating India’s role as a leading power and net provider of security in the Indian Ocean region. India seeks to promote prosperity and ensure stability in the Indo-Pacific region by seeking strategic partnerships to build influence through bilateral and multilateral mechanisms such as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Pentagon spymaster Lt Gen Scott Berrier, Director, Defense Intelligence Agency told members of the Senate Armed Services Committee during a recent Congressional hearing that "a high-profile attack in India by Pakistan-based terrorists risks an Indian military response.

Clearly, the era under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed India into a secure nation.

