Why is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi not playing in India vs Japan one-off T20 match in Sano?

New Delhi:

India face Japan in a historic one-off T20 match at Sano International Cricket Ground in Kanto. The match has been hosted to celebrate 75 years of bilateral relations between the two nations. Now, due to rain, the match has been significantly delayed and has been reduced to only a five-over affair.

India, in the meantime, have once again benched Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old warmed the bench in the entire three-match series against Afghanistan and, again failed to break into the playing XI against Japan. The team management has once decided to trust the opening pair of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, especially given how well they batted in the bilateral against Afghanistan.

The visitors have dropped Jasprit Bumrah through. The ace pacer played all three matches in the Afghanistan series and now, he has been rested, especially given the conditions and the match being reduced to five overs. Arshdeep Singh and Yash Thakur have found a room, while three spinners have been named in Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Ravi Bishnoi.

India opt to bat first

India captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and elected to bat first in the middle. During the presentation, he spoke about the importance of the clash and expressed interest in promoting cricket in Japan.

“We want to bat first. It's a big occasion, and we know the friendship you mentioned, 75 years of friendship. So it's going to be an exciting one, and we wanted to explore the conditions as well. I never envisioned that I would be coming to Japan and captaining one day. I know the baseball is quite big over here, but today, yeah, I'm standing right here. The crowd is decent, there are a lot of supporters, so it's important that we give them something back, and also the crowd watching us from back home,” Shreyas said.

Japan (Playing XI): Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake, Reo Sakurano-Thomas, Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (c), Benjamin Ito-Davis, Wataru Miyauchi, Alexander Shirai-Patmore (wk), Charlie Hara-Hinze, Ibrahim Takahashi, Declan Suzuki-McComb, Makoto Taniyama, Shoma Sugaya-Slater

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

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