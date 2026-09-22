ECI announces polls for 28 Legislative Council seats in UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, Karnataka

New Delhi:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the schedule for biennial elections for 28 Legislative Council seats across four states. These include 11 seats in Uttar Pradesh (five Graduates' and six Teachers' constituencies), eight in Bihar (four Graduates' and four Teachers' constituencies), five in Maharashtra (three Graduates' and two Teachers' constituencies), and four in Karnataka (two Graduates' and two Teachers' constituencies) ahead of the impending retirement of members.

According to the schedule, polling for these seats will take place on October 23, while counting of votes will be held on October 27. The elections are being conducted to fill Legislative Council seats that have fallen vacant. The announcement has set the election machinery in motion across the four states. The process will include filing of nominations, scrutiny of nomination papers, withdrawal of candidature and polling, with all stages to be completed according to the schedule announced by the poll panel.

Here's the full schedule:

Issue of notification: September 29, 2026 (Tuesday)

September 29, 2026 (Tuesday) Last date for nominations: October 6, 2026 (Tuesday)

October 6, 2026 (Tuesday) Scrutiny of nominations: October 7, 2026 (Wednesday)

October 7, 2026 (Wednesday) Last date for withdrawal of candidature: October 9, 2026 (Friday)

October 9, 2026 (Friday) Date of polling: October 23, 2026 (Friday) from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

October 23, 2026 (Friday) from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm Counting of votes: October 27, 2026 (Tuesday), from 5:00 pm onwards

October 27, 2026 (Tuesday), from 5:00 pm onwards Last date for completion of election process: October 31, 2026 (Saturday)

Bihar to vote for 8 Legislative Council seats

Bihar accounts for eight of the 28 Legislative Council seats going to polls. The election will cover four Graduates' constituencies and four Teachers' constituencies. The constituencies going to polls include the Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Kosi Graduates' constituencies. Elections will also be held in the Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Saran Teachers' constituencies. The terms of the existing members from these seats are ending on November 16.

Karnataka Legislative Council election

Karnataka's Legislative Council has a total strength of 75 members. The current composition includes elected and nominated members, with five seats listed as vacant in the Council's party-position data dated August 7, 2026. The state will elect four members in the upcoming exercise, comprising two Graduates' constituencies and two Teachers' constituencies. The constituencies going to polls include Karnataka South-East Graduates', Karnataka West Graduates', Karnataka North-East Teachers' and Bangalore Teachers'

Maharashtra has 5 seats up for election

In Maharashtra, elections will be held for five Legislative Council seats. These include three Graduates' constituencies and two Teachers' constituencies. The Maharashtra Legislative Council has 78 members. Its membership is drawn from different categories, including local authorities, Graduates' constituencies, Teachers' constituencies and members elected by MLAs, along with nominated members.

The upcoming elections will therefore cover five seats includng Aurangabad Division Graduates', Pune Division Graduates', Nagpur Division Graduates', Amravati Division Teachers', and Pune Division Teachers'.

Uttar Pradesh to elect members from 11 seats

Uttar Pradesh has the largest share of seats in the upcoming exercise, with elections scheduled for 11 Legislative Council seats. These include five Graduates' constituencies and six Teachers' constituencies. The elections will be conducted according to the common schedule announced by the Election Commission, with polling on October 23 and counting on October 27.

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