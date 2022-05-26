Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) 2024 Lok Sabha polls: BJP draws up gameplan to win 144 'weak' seats, forms strategy for special outreach

2024 Lok Sabha polls: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to focus on the 144 'weak' Lok Sabha seats where its candidates lost to their nearest rivals in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

As per the strategy, top leaders and Union Ministers from the party will visit these 144 parliamentary constituencies across the country and interact with party workers and beneficiaries of various welfare schemes.

