Maulana Madani said thought that Muslims should become a separate political force... that thought is not right for the country. "I am against the thoughts of Owaisi."

India TV Samvaad: Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind chief Maulana Mahmood Madani on Monday said that he does not agree with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on separate political representation for Muslims in India.

Speaking at the India TV Samvaad, Madani said, "Thought that Muslims should become a separate political force... that thought is not right for the country." "I am against the thoughts of Owaisi," he added.

