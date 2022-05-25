Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Modi govt 8 years: How PM's 'bear hugs' added a personal touch to foreign dignitaries trip to India.

Modi govt 8 years: Atithi Devo Bhawa!. A term that is very commonly used in India when a guest arrives. It means the 'guest is equivalent to god.' And our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken this phrase quite literally while welcoming and greeting world leaders. While before 2014, the way of welcoming guests in India was just seen as a formality, Modi after taking over the office of the Prime Minister, gave it a personal touch, and hence 'Bear Hug' came into existence. And now, those have become the part and parcel of PM Modi’s diplomatic meetings.

Over the years, PM Modi has welcomed many international leaders — US presidents Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Crown Prince of UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan — with such 'Bear Hugs'

The folksy embrace has become a signature move for the prime minister in greeting global leaders and celebrities alike.

Modi continued this tradition, hugging newly elected French president Emmanuel Macron on his visit to Paris, where they met to discuss mutual interests, including ways to counter-terrorism and climate change.

Here is the list of global leaders:

Emmanuel Macron:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron on May 4, 2022 and discussed issues of bilateral and mutual interests as well as regional and global developments, amid Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Macron held a tete-a-tete with Modi before the delegation-level talks at the Elysee Palace - the official residence of the French President. Modi, who arrived in Paris from Denmark on the final leg of his three-nation Europe tour, will hold extensive talks with Macron, who was re-elected to the top post over a week back.His visit comes amid the Ukraine crisis, which has united much of Europe against Russia.

Image Source : AP. French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Paris, France, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Donald Trump:

Former US president Donald Trump arrived in Ahmedabad to attend 'Namaste Trump' event with his wife Melania and was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel airport on February 24, 2020. During his India visit, Trump announced that US will sign defence deals worth $3 billion and asserted that the US looks forward to providing India with some of the "best and most feared military equipment on the planet".

Image Source : AP. Former US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hug at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad on Feb 25, 2020.

Former US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met earlier and hug each other after making joint statements in Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, June 26, 2017.

So much for handshakes. President Donald Trump found out on June 26, 2017 (Monday) that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a hugger. Modi swooped in for two big bear hugs with the US president during their joint statements in the Rose Garden, wrapping his arms around Trump’s midsection and ending their first embrace with a lingering handshake that stretched the president’s arm between their two lecterns.

Image Source : AP. Former US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hug after making joint statements in Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, June 26, 2017.

Barack Obama:

Barack Obama arrived in India on January 25, 2015 becoming the first US president to make two official visits to India during his tenure. During his visit to India, Obama also became the first US president to attend the spectacular military and cultural display in a sign of the nations' growing closeness.

In 2015, Modi welcomed Obama, the chief guest at that year’s Republic Day parade, with a tight embrace.

Image Source : AP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Former US president Barack Obama with a hug on the latter’s arrival at Palam airport, New Delhi in the year 2015.

Enrique Pena Nieto:

Former Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto embraces PM Narendra Modi in June 2016.

Image Source : AP. Former Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto embraces PM Narendra Modi in June 2016.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with, quite literally, open arms as he arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday (January 24) to attend the Republic Day celebrations. The Crown Prince was in India on a three-day official visit and was the chief guest at the R-Day ceremony. Upon his arrival, he got a warm welcome- and a taste of PM Modi’s penchant for hugging his guests.

Image Source : AP. PM Narendra Modi with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in New Delhi.

Vladimir Putin:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a restricted meeting in the national capital on Friday ahead of delegation-level talks of the annual bilateral summit. Modi received Putin at the Hyderabad House and the two leaders warmly shook hands and hugged each other. Putin arrived in New Delhi on Thursday (October 4, 2018) evening for the 19th India-Russia Bilateral Summit and held a private meeting with Modi at the latter's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

Image Source : AP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs Russian President Vladimir Putin before their meeting in New Delhi on Oct 5, 2018.

Benjamin Netanyahu:

The former Israeli prime minister arrived in India on Sunday (January 14, 2018) for a six-day visit, which was his first visit to India. He was met on the tarmac by Modi who engulfed him in his trademark bear hug and later hosted Netanyahu and his wife at a private dinner.

Image Source : AP. Former Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, and his wife Sarah, left, were greeted by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on their arrival at Palam airport in New Delhi on January 14, 2018.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Israel’s ex-PM Benjamin Netanyahu and stressed the close friendship between the two leaders and their countries as officials from both sides signed several agreements on defense, trade, energy and agricultural ties. “My good friend, welcome to India,” Modi said addressing Netanyahu as the two men addressed reporters after their bilateral meeting Monday. He also referred to him as “my friend Bibi” and Netanyahu in return referred to Modi by his first name.

Netanyahu also inspected a ceremonial guard of honor at India’s presidential palace and laid a floral wreath at the memorial of India’s independence leader Mohandas Gandhi.

Shinzo Abe:

When Shinzo Abe landed at the airport in Ahmedabad in the year 2017 on September 13, he walked straight into the outstretched arms of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who enveloped him in a warm embrace. This was not the Former Japanese Prime Minister’s maiden visit to India nor was it was the first time that he was meeting his Indian counterpart in the last three years. Yet, the two leaders hugged each other like long-lost friends.

Image Source : AP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the way he is now famous for a warm hug.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after a meeting giving a hug to each other at Hyderabad house in New Delhi on May 1, 2017.

Image Source : AP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after a signing of agreements between the two countries in New Delhi on May 1, 2017.

In a joint statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Hyderabad House, both the leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation in combating terrorism. “President and I decided to work together to strengthen cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally, to effectively counter this menace,” PM Modi said.

Justin Trudeau:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on February 23, 2018 with a warm hug. Canadian PM was on his 8-day visit to India just one day after embarrassed Canadian diplomats had to revoke a party invitation for a man convicted of attempting to kill an Indian politician.

Image Source : AP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau in Delhi on February 23, 2018.

Modi said terrorism and extremism are a threat to democratic and diverse countries like India and Canada. He made it clear that challenging India's sovereignty, unity and integrity cannot be tolerated.

