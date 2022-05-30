Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Samvaad: Gyanvapi issue can be resolved either through dialogue or by court, says Jamiat chief Madani

Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind President Maulana Mahmood Madani on Monday said the Kashi Gyanvapi mosque issue can be resolved either through dialogue or the court should give its verdict.

Responding to questions at India TV's daylong ‘Samvaad’, Maulana Madani said, “Our organisation (Jamiat) has decided not to speak on this issue on any public platform, but since you are asking, let me tell you that this issue can be resolved either through talks or through court. Do not divide communities by trying to make the Gyanvapi a national issue. Our organization has decided not to take part in any TV debate on this issue since the matter is sub judice, and debate will not bring any solution.”

On the issue of demolition of properties belonging to Muslims, Madani said, “We will fight this out in courts. The government did not act in an impartial manner, whether in Khargone or many other places. This is sheer injustice and we expect that such demolitions will not happen in future.”

Maulana Madani said, “There is a slight difference between us and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. He speaks of uniting Muslims, but I speak of uniting all Indians. We need the support of all Indians. We will be holding 1,000 ‘sadbhavna sansad’ (amity conferences) in the next one year, while others are holding ‘Dharm Sansad’ to spread hatred.”

Madani also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘independent’ foreign policy and said, “His foreign policy in recent months is worth praise. After a long time, we are noticing India’s independent role in foreign policy."

Asked whether he thinks Prime Minister Modi’s dream of seeing every Muslim youth carrying a Quran in one hand and a laptop in another, has been realized, Maulana Madani said: “No. The average Muslim youth is already worried about protecting his prestige. Abhi bechare cornered hain (they are cornered now). An environment is being created against them. Those who have the responsibility of protecting them, are not doing their work. Rule of law must prevail and those who are guilty must be punished and the innocent must be protected, in an impartial manner.”

On the issue of abolition of triple ‘talaq’, Madani said, “We say, there must be no ‘talaq’. We want three days’ training must be given to all couples before ‘nikaah’. Those who do not produce certificates should not be married.”

On the issue of ‘azaan’ from loudspeakers, Madani admitted that the volume of ‘azaan’ from loudspeakers must be within the permissible limits to prevent noise pollution. “I am happy that the UP government, without any discrimination, took action against all religious shrines that were using loudspeakers. But there are people who try to target a particular ‘azaan’. This is against the soul of India.”

On UP government deciding not to give grants to any new madarsas, Maulana Madani said, “I want that the government should stop all grants to even existing madarsas. Let the managements run the madarsas by arranging their own funds. Let the government build schools in Muslim-populated areas. Let the Muslim community send all boys and girls compulsorily to schools.”

