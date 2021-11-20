'CAA should be withdrawn too,' demands Maulana Arshad Madani after farm laws repealed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Madani said the decision to withdraw the farm laws has shown that democracy and the power of the people is paramount.

Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to withdraw the three farm laws, Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind President Maulana Syed Arshad Madani on Saturday demanded the withdrawal of the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019) law as well.

Madani said the decision to withdraw the farm laws has shown that democracy and the power of the people is paramount.

Every effort was made to subdue the farmers' movement just as it was done with all other agitations in the country, Madani alleged. Conspiracies were hatched to divide the farmers, but they continued to make all kinds of sacrifices and remained steadfast in their stand, he said in a statement released by the Jamiat faction led by him.

Madani claimed that the agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act encouraged farmers to protest the farm laws. Madani also demanded that just like the agri laws, the CAA should be withdrawn.

