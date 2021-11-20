What’s black in farm laws except for its ink, asks VK Singh

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI V K Singh

Barring the ink used to write them, what was black in the farm laws, Union Minister General (Retired) VK Singh asked farmers, lamenting the insistence of one of their sections forcing a rollback of the reform legislation.

This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a rollback of the three farm laws at the Centre, in a major step towards ending the stalemate over the controversial legislations over which hundreds of farmers have been camping at the borders of Delhi for nearly a year.

While recounting his interaction with a farmer leader, the former Army chief said, "I asked a farmer leader to tell me what is black (in the farm laws). You people say this is a black law. I asked them what is black barring the ink (used).”

“They said we endorse your view but these (laws) are still black," said Singh "What is the cure (for this)? There is no cure,” he said expressing his exasperation.

“In farmers' organisations, there is a fight for supremacy among themselves. These people cannot think about the benefits to small farmers," he said.

Singh, the Union minister of state for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation, asserted that the BJP will register a grand win in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

“You will see yourself the way the BJP will win the upcoming UP assembly elections,” he said.

He also said it was the BJP government, which implemented the recommendations of the Swaminathan Committee report.

Addressing the nation on the occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, PM Modi apologised and said the government could not convince a section of farmers over the agriculture laws.

"Maybe something was lacking in our tapasya (efforts), which is why we could not convince some farmers about the laws. However, today is Prakash Parv and it is not the time to blame anyone. Whatever I did was for farmers. What I am doing is for the country," PM Modi said.

The prime minister said the process to roll back the three laws would be initiated during the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament.

