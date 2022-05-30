India TV Samvaad: Don't see any person more competent to be PM other than Modi, says Ramdev

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Swami Ramdev on India TV's Samvaad.

Celebrating Modi's 8 years in power, yoga guru Swami Ramdev on Monday praised the Indian Prime Minister saying at present there is no other leader in the country who can match the kind of leadership and ability that PM Modi has. Speaking at India TV's Samvaad, Swami Ramdev said the Prime Minister cannot start working in filed, he's supposed to make policies and he's working well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focussing on education, health, sports, roads, defence among other sectors. He indulges in interaction with scientists and representatives of other fields, Ramdev said.

Offcourse, there are challenges in the nation, but I don’t see any person more competent to be the PM other than Modi, he added.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, Ramdev said that there are some, who don’t understand the country. They don’t understand the aspirations of the 140 crore people.

Further praising work done by the Modi government, Ramdev said that he's not anyone's spokesperson and don't speak for either Modi or BJP but road infrastructure has improved drastically in the country under the Modi government.

Modi government has made India Aatmanirbhar in defence sector. Modi does karmyog for 18 hours a day, he said.

"We should be proud to be a witness to the Modi era, there are challenges in the nation, but I don’t see any person more competent to be the PM other than Modi," Ramdev said.

Ramdev also praised the Prime Minister for helping yoga attain importance on the world stage. Yoga is helpful in gaining super immunity.

