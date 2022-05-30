Did PM Modi ask Nitin Gadkari which ministry he wanted in 2014? Union Minister reveals

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at India TV's Samvaad.

Highlights Union Minister Nitin Gadkari shares how he was given responsibility for roads and shipping ministry

The Union Minister revealed this in India TV's Samvaad on Modi govt's 8 years in power

Gadkari had informed PM Modi that he had worked under roads portfolio in Maharashtra too

Did PM Modi ask Union Minister Nitin Gadkari about his choice of ministry before allocating portfolios after he was elected as the Prime Minister of the country? Nitin Gadkari, who participated in India TV's Samvaad on Modi government's 8 years in power, revealed how he got this ministry.

More coverage on Modi@ 8

Speaking at India TV's Samvaad, Nitin Gadkari said that when he met Modi after he was elected as Prime Minister, he had a conversation about some of the key ministries and asked if we had choice for any preferred one.

Gadkari said he informed to the Prime Minister that he wanted to work in Road ministry to which he replied that its not one of the top portfolios.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

Gadkari further informed that since he had worked in this ministry in Maharashtra, therefore, he wanted to work in the Road Transport ministry and can do better in it.

This is how Nitin Gadkari got Road and Shipping ministry.

ALSO READ | India TV Samvaad: Does PM Modi intervene with how ministers work? Nitin Gadkari answers

ALSO READ | India TV Samvaad | What has happened till now is a trailer, real film will start now: Gadkari on development

Latest India News