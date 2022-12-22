Covid-19: IMA advises citizens to avoid public gatherings, international travel amid global surge in cases

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/INDIA TV Covid-19: IMA advises citizens to avoid public gatherings, and international travel amid the global surge in cases

Covid-19: Amid a rise in Covid cases in China and several other countries, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), on Thursday, advised citizens to avoid public gatherings such as marriages, and political or social meetings. Besides, it also urged people to avoid international travel.

In an advisory, the IMA also appealed to people to take Covid-19 vaccines, including the precaution dose, and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour such as using masks in public places and maintaining social-distancing norms.

According to reports, nearly 5.37 lakh new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours from countries such as the US, Japan, South Korea, France and Brazil.

"With the robust infrastructure in the public as well as the private sector, dedicated medical manpower, proactive leadership support from the government and availability of sufficient medicines and vaccines, India will be able to manage any eventualities as done in the past," it said.

IMA appeals government to upscale Covid preparedness

The doctors' body also appealed to the government to upscale preparedness for any such situation as seen in 2021 by issuing necessary instructions to the ministries and departments concerned to make available emergency medicines, oxygen supply and ambulance services.

Further, it has also issued an advisory to its state and local branches to take necessary preparatory steps in case of an outbreak in their areas.

"As of now, the situation is not alarming and therefore there is no need to panic. Prevention is better than cure," the IMA said.

It also advised regular handwashing with soap or sanitisers and consulting doctors in case of symptoms like fever, sore throat, cough and lose motion, among others.

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting to assess Covid situation

It should be noted here that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to assess the Covid-19 situation in the country, the preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, the status of the vaccination campaign in the country and the emergence of new Covid-19 variants and their public health implications for the country.

He also cautioned against complacency and advised strict vigil. He reiterated that Covid is not over yet and directed officials to strengthen the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at international airports.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Centre issues new guidelines for international passengers amid fresh Covid fears

Latest India News