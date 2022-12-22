Centre issues new guidelines for international passengers amid fresh Covid fears

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational image

Covid New Wave: The Centre on Thursday issued new 'Guidelines for International Arrivals' amid rising fear of a new Covid wave as cases are rising in China and some other countries. The updated guidelines provides protocols to be complied by international travellers as well as points of entry (airports, seaports and land border) and shall be valid w.e.f. December 24, 2022 till further orders.

Protocols to be followed before arrival, during flight

All travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against COVID-19 in their Country.

In-flight announcement about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic including precautionary measures to be followed (preferable use of masks and following physical distancing) shall be made in flights/travel and at all points of entry.

Any passenger having symptoms of COVID-19 during travel shall be isolated as per standard protocol i.e. the said passenger should be wearing mask, isolated and segregated from other passengers in flight/travel and shifted to an isolation facility subsequently for follow up treatment.

Protocols to be followed on arrival

De-boarding should be done ensuring physical distancing.

Thermal screening should be done in respect of all the passengers by the health officials present at the point of entry.

The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated, taken to a designated medical facility as per health protocol (as above).

A sub-section (2% of the total passengers in the flight) shall undergo random post arrival testing at the airport on arrival.

Such travellers in each flight shall be identified by the concerned airlines (preferably from different countries). They will submit the samples and shall be allowed to leave the airport thereafter.

If such travellers’ samples are tested positive, their samples should be further sent for genomic testing at INSACOG laboratory network.

They shall be treated/isolated as per laid down standard protocol.

All travellers should self-monitor their health post arrival also shall report to their nearest health facility or call National helpline number (1075)/ State Helpline Number in case they have any symptoms suggestive.

Children under 12 years of age are exempted from post-arrival random testing. However, if found symptomatic for COVID-19 on arrival or during the period of self-monitoring period, they shall undergo testing and treated as per laid down protocol.

ALSO READ | Covid: Why China battling new wave? Will world witness the same in coming days?

ALSO READ | PM Modi in high-level Covid meet: Ramp up testing, genome sequencing, wear mask | 10 Points

Latest India News