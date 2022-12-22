Covid: Why China battling new wave? Will world witness the same in coming days?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV China facing new wave of Covid.

CHINA COVID WAVE: China is witnessing a sudden surge in Covid cases and also deaths at a time when the rest of the world including India has been reporting few infections on daily basis in past several months. Chinese health system, according to various reports, is under pressure as infections, deaths are rising. The present situation in China has raised new concerns about the pandemic, "Why Covid cases rising in China now?" and whether the same situation will replicate in the rest of the world.

Why Covid cases rising in China, now?

According to experts, after the very first wave of the Covid virus in China, the government there resorted to the zero-covid-policy from time to time, leading to very strict lockdown situations which didn't allow people to get exposed to newer sub-variants like Delta or Omicron .

. Due to this, the average level of immunity among the Chinese people didn't boost upto to a level as it happened in rest of the world.

As the majority of Chinese population wasn't exposed to various sub-variants of virus at large, the easing down of zero-covid-policy now is leading to a large number of infections.

Experts also are of the view that the efficasy of the Chinese-home-made vaccines are not of the level of foreign-made mRNA vaccines , as they former provide only 50 per cent efficasy.

, as they former provide only 50 per cent efficasy. What further adds to this is an answered questions -- What percentage of Chinese population is vaccinated against the virus.

Another reason which hints - Why China's situation is unique is that -- the majority of the world has battled various waves of Covid be it was led by Delta and Omicron, vaccinating people with double, booster shots of high efficasy vaccines, but it wasn't the situation in China as it followed zeo-covid-policy.

One more reason, China has huge vulnerable elderly population that is unvaccinated or undervaccinated — 130 million such people. Mortality in this group would be likely very high — easily over 1 million if the virus spreads unchecked in China. This is why 1-2 million total deaths is possible, says Chinese top Epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding.

Will world witness similar situation like China is now facing

Since there is no accurate data available now from China as to how the new sub-variant of Omicron BF.7 - which is driving this new wave - is mutating, its difficult to answer whether the world would see another wave of Covid.

Let's hope that the situation doesn't arrise as the rest of the world is better vaccinated and have better immunity after being exposed to the earlier versions of the virus including in India.

According to Chinese Epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding, almost 60 per cent of China and 10 per cent of world will be affected by these new waves of the virus.

