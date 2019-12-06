Sajjanar - Top cop who killed Hyderabad rape accused had led similar encounter in 2008

The nation woke up to the news of a reported encounter of four accused in the gangrape and murder of Hyderabad's veterinarian doctor on Friday early morning. The Cyderabad Police said that the four accused were brought to the crime spot to recreate the scene when the accused tried to escape. The Hyderabad rape-murder case has a similarity to an encounter that happened in Warangal in 2008.

The police told the media that the accused men attempted to attack the cops by taking their guns. In self-defence, the police fired back, in which the accused were killed. Two policemen were also injured in the incident, they said.

"Cyberabad Police had brought the accused persons to the crime spot for re-construction of the sequence of events. The accused snatched police weapon and fired on the police. In self-defence, the police fired back, in which the accused were killed," says DCP Shamshabad Prakash Reddy.

Interestingly, the encounter of Hyderabad gang-rape and murder case accused, however, were uncannily similar to an alleged encounter that happened in Warangal, eleven years ago in 2008.

The top cop who is handling the Hyderabad vet's gang-rape and murder case, Cyberabad police chief VC Sajjanar, was Superintendent of Police in Warangal, at the time of that encounter that happened in 2008.

Top cop Sajjanar who killed Hyderabad rape-murder accused had led similar encounter in 2008

In December 2008, the Andra Pradesh police neutralised the three men accused of acid attack on two women engineering students.

The women students— Swapnika and Pranitha— of the Kakatiya Institute of Technology in Warangal town were attacked with acid after Swapnika had rejected the proposal of Srinivas, one of the accused.

Srinivas Rao, 25, the main accused in the case, and his associates P Harikrishna, 24, and B Sanjay, 22, were killed in the police encounter.

The then SP Sajjanar who led Warangal encounter, similar to Hyderabad gangrape-murder case encounter, said that a police team had gone with the accused to the scene of the crime to collect evidence. However, the accused reportedly tried to attack the cops with crude bombs. Sajjanar had said that the cops opened fire in self-defence, in which all three accused were killed.

The arrests were made 48 hours within the attack on the girls and the encounter happened within days. Similar to Hyderabad case, the families of the accused and rights activists had questioned the encounter, however, Sajjanar became a local hero for his instant action.

The 26-year-old veterinarian was gang-raped by four truck drivers and cleaners near the Outer Ring Road at Shamshabad in Hyderabad on the night of November 27. They later dumped the body near Shadnagar town, about 28 km away, and set it afire.

A huge crowd was witnessed near Shadnagar town at the spot where the body of the Hyderabad vet was burnt. It is the same spot where Hyderabad police had shot the accused. Meanwhile, people at the spot were seen raising slogans and cheering for the police action on the accused.

