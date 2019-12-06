My son is gone, this is wrong: Families of Hyderabad rape accused react to police encounter

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Hyderabad rape accused killed: Families of accused react to police encounter

As the news about the killing of Hyderabad vet gangrape and murder accused broke, the family of the four accused reacted to the deaths of their family member. All the four accused were killed during police encounter in the wee hours of Friday, while they tried to flee the police. They were brought to the crime spot to recreate the scene. One of the accused had also snatched the police's weapons while trying to flee.

Prime accused in the case was Areef, who was one of those killed by the police. His mother, while speaking to the media said this is wrong.

“I don't know what they've done. My son is gone! Of course, this is wrong. My son is gone. I am not able to speak,” prime accused Areef’s mother said, The News Minute reported.

Mother of the second accused, Shiva, who looked visibly shaken up, said, “Sir, if my son was found to be guilty, then please shoot him,” she cried into the mic. Meanwhile, Shiva's father raised questions on why only the accused in this case were given punishment.

"Others should also be punished in this manner, why haven’t they been?" father of one the accused, Shiva said.

Father of Naveen said the families should have been allowed to meet their sons before the encounter.

“We told earlier itself to kill them instead of putting them in jail, but they should’ve at least given us a chance to see them before killing them,” says the father of accused Naveen.

Earlier, Jayamma – the mother of the fourth accused, Chennakesavulu – had stated to the media that her son should be punished if found guilty.

“If my son committed the crime, burn him too. My son is nothing to me. Wrong is wrong. She (victim’s mother) gave birth to a daughter after nine months. Her daughter becoming the victim of such a crime… what she must be going through,” she had earlier said.

Chennakesavulu’s wife is inconsolable.

“He’s left me within a year of getting married, please take me to the spot where you killed him and kill me also. I can’t live without him,” she cries.

The four accused were gunned down by the police on Friday when they were taken to the crime spot.

The four had gangraped the lady doctor in Hyderabad. Her charred body was found on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

