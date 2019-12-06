Justice done, my daughter will rest in peace: Hyderabad vet's family post encounter of accused

Image Source : PTI Justice done, says Hyderabad vet's family as police guns down all 4 accused of murder

All the four accused in the Hyderabad gangrape and murder case was gunned down by Hyderabad police early on Friday. Huge crowd was witnessed at the Hyderabad crime spot, where the body of the veterinary doctor was burnt by the accused. It is the same spot where the accused were gunned down by the police today. People hailed police action on the accused and raised slogans.

Meanwhile, the family of the Hyderabad vet said that justice has been done after all the four accused in the case were killed in a police 'encounter'.

There was a sense of closure for the victim's family as they heard the news Friday morning that the accused were shot dead by the Telangana Police at the same spot where her body was set afire after the gang rape on November 27.

"This will make her rest in peace," the victim's father told reporters at his residence in Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad. He thanked the Telangana government, police and all others who stood by them.

"I am not going to get back my daughter but this will definitely send a strong message. This will instill fear and criminals will not dare to do what my daughter had to go through," he added.

The 25-year-old veterinarian was gang-raped by four truck drivers and cleaners near the Outer Ring Road at Shamshabad on the night of November 27. They later dumped the body near Shadnagar town, about 28 km away, and set it afire.

The accused were shot dead early Friday morning when they allegedly tried to escape from the crime scene where the police had brought them to re-enact the incident.

