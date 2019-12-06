Image Source : FILE Hyderabad vet gangrape and murder case: All 4 accused killed in police encounter

In a recent development to the brutal gangrape and murder case of Hyderabad lady doctor, all the four accused in the case were gunned down by police during an encounter. The four accused had been brought to the crime spot to recreate the incident, during which they tried to flee the spot.

According to reports, all the four accused in the Hyderabad gangrape and murder case were killed at National Highway-44. One of the accused had also snatched the police's pistol while fleeing.

The accused were arrested on November 29 and were sent to seven-day police custody on December 04.

The gruesome gangrape and murder case of a 26-year-old veterinarian had sparked nation-wide protests as the people came out to the streets to demand justice for the rape victim.

The veterinarian was gang-raped and murdered by four persons near Outer Ring Road at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad on the night of November 27. They later dumped the body near Shadnagar town and set afire.

